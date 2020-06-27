Grayson County High School Lady Cougar GolfTwo players from the Grayson County High School Lady Cougar golf team recently competed in the Go Series individual-only tournament at Ben Hawes in Owensboro.
Annamarie McKinney and Sophia Elmore competed in the girls 16-18, 18-hole division.
McKinney shot 117, and Elmore shot 95.
Grayson County High School Cougar Golf8th grader Jackson Mayes also competed in the Go Series individual-only tournament at Ben Hawes, winning his division.
In the boys 13-15, 9-hole division, Mayes shot a 38.
Other finishes this season so far included 2nd place at Windward Heights in Hawesville on May 28; 1st place at Lakeshore in Madisonville on June 1; 2nd place at Central City Country Club on June 4; 2nd place at Madisonville Country Club on June 12; and 1st place at Hillcrest in Owensboro on June 22.
