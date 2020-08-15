Signups for Grayson County Jr. Pro Football and Cheer will be held at their practice sites.
Cost: $45 per football player
Cost: $35 per cheerleader
The first game starts on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Caneyville Raiders: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 at new Caneyville School.
HW Wilkey Eagles: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6:30 behind Grayson County Middle School.
Clarkson Steelers: Mondays and Fridays from 5:30-7:30 behind Grayson County Middle School.
