Grayson County knocked off host John Hardin 18-4 in four innings in the Bulldog Classic on Friday, April 9.
The Lady Cougars outhit John Hardin 9-6 and turned in an error-free performance defensively.
Mallory Lindsey earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed four runs on six hits while striking out two over four innings.
John Hardin pitcher Mari-Beth Richards suffered the loss. Richards pitched three innings, allowing 12 runs on six hits while striking out one.
Allie Dotson and Ella Gibson each recorded multiple hits for the Lady Cougars. Dotson went 3-for-3 at the plate and collected four RBIs to lead Grayson County’s offensive attack.
Madelynn Henning drove in three runs for the Lady Cougars, and Hannah Franklin, Shelby Davis and Annslee Shartzer each drove in two runs for Grayson County in the victory.
Grayson County 15, Bullitt Central 0 (3 innings)
Grayson County blanked Bullitt Central 15-0 in three innings in the Bulldog Classic at John Hardin High School on Saturday, April 9.
Leading Grayson County to the win in the circle, Josie Sims pitched a no-hitter.
Bullitt Central pitcher Kacee Blair suffered the pitching loss.
Grayson County moved ahead early, scoring five runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
The Lady Cougars took control of the high school softball game during the opening inning and never faltered.
Hannah Franklin and Audrey Killion recorded three hits apiece for Grayson County in the shutout.
Aiding Grayson County in the win, Shelby Davis, Abby Bratcher and Madelynne Henning added two hits apiece.
Contributing to Grayson County’s victory at the plate, Ella Gibson, Anslee Shartzer and Kassidy Chaffins provided one hit apiece.
Franklin, Davis, Bratcher and Henning each collected two RBIs for the Lady Cougars, and Gibson, Shartzer and Chaffins each drove in one run for the Grayson County softball team team.
