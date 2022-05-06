Grayson County was limited at the plate as John Hardin pulled away to win 12-2 in five innings in a high school softball game on Monday, April 25.
John Hardin outhit Grayson County 13-6 and committed only one error.
Lillian Wiley earned the win in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs. Wiley surrendered two runs on six hits over five innings.
Mallory Lindsey started in the circle for Grayson County and suffered the loss. Lindsey pitched one and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and one walk while recording two strikeouts.
Josie Sims pitched two and two-thirds innings in relief for the Lady Cougars. Sims allowed five runs on five hits and one walk while logging one strikeout.
Wiley, Samra Neal, Kristeen Kettlehake, Reyna Joyner, Jazmine Caswell and Katelyn Dunn each recorded two hits for the Lady Bulldogs.
Grayson County plated two runs on five hits.
Hannah Franklin paced Grayson County at the plate, connecting for two hits. Following Franklin, Kayla Tubb, Shelby Davis and Allie Dotson contributed one hit apiece for the Lady Cougars. Franklin and Audrey Killion each drove in one run for 12th District member Grayson County in the loss.
Grayson County committed three errors in setback.
