Grayson County native Landon Young has signed with the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League.
After a trade with Denver, New Orleans selected Young (6-7, 321) out of Kentucky with its sixth round choice (206th overall) in the NFL Draft.
A two-time All-SEC selection, Young was a key anchor on a Wildcats offensive line that was named semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the nation’s best offensive line in 2019 and 2020, lifting a program whose senior class won 37 games, the most in a five-season span since 1949-53.
A Lafayette High School graduate, Young appeared in 49 games with 26 starts, including 24 in a row at left tackle and was selected as a team captain for his senior season in 2020.
Excelling throughout his senior season, Young was recognized by coaches as a First Team All-SEC selection. He was tabbed Second Team All-SEC by the Associated Press.
As a senior, Young started 11 games at left tackle and graded at 89%, not missing an assignment and leading the line with 56 knockdown blocks.
One of the top high school offensive lineman in state history, Young was the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky and No. 12 overall prospect in the nation by 247sports. He was named the top offensive lineman in the U.S. Army All-American Game for the West team. Young helped Lafayette average 36.7 points per game and advance to Class 6A state title game during his senior year. He was a two-time First Team All-State selection by the Courier Journal and the Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.