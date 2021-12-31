Grayson County outlasted Logan County 58-56 in The Best in Hoops tournament at South Warren High School on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
The two boys’ high school basketball rivals swapped leads during the tournament matchup.
Grayson County shot 36.7% from the field in the winning effort. However, Grayson County connected on only two of 17 three-point field goal attempts.
Grayson County shot 66.7% (12-of-18) from the free throw line in the victory.
Thriving inside, Grayson County outrebounded Logan County 27-18.
River Blanton scored 18 points to lead Grayson County to the win. Joining Blanton in double figures for Grayson County, Brayden Childress and Jack Logsdon netted 10 points apiece for the Cougars.
Along with the three players in double figures, Chandler McCrady (seven points), Keegan Sharp (six points), Dillon Horn (six points) and Hunter Tomes (one point) produced offensively for the Cougars from Leitchfield.
Logan County shot 40% (16-of-40) from the field. Beyond the arc, Logan County shot 33.3% (five-of-15) from three-point range.
Logan County shot 68.2% (15-of-22) from the free throw line.
Kade Wall and Harper Butler combined to pace Logan County, scoring 11 points apiece for the Cougars from Russellville.
Accompanying Wall and Butler in double figures for Logan County, Jack Delaney netted 10 points.
The additional scorers for Logan County in the tournament game included Dakota Clinard (eight points), Chance Sweeney (six points), Zane Batten (four points), Langston Hinton (one point) and JunVontre Dillard (one point).
