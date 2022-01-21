Returning to the win column, Grayson County rolled past visiting North Hardin Classical 69-11 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 10.
The win allowed Grayson County to halt a five-game losing skid.
Grayson County shot 34.6% (28-of-81) from the field. The Lady Cougars connected on three of 14 three-point field goal attempts.
Grayson County, which featured 13 different scorers, shot 52.6% from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins led Grayson County, scoring a game-high 17 points for the Lady Cougars in the convincing victory.
Accompanying Perkins in double figures for Grayson County, Gracie Escue netted 12 points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the win included Ella Narvaez (six points), Aryssa Riggs (six points), Lexi Logsdon (four points), Briley Renfrow (four points), Sutten VanMeter (four points), Allie Jennings (four points), Brooklyn Dennis (three points), Lucy Tarrance (three points), Kennedi Green (two points), Isabel Blanton (two points) and Karla Childress (two points).
Dennis paced Grayson County inside, claiming six rebounds.
