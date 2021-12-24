Grayson County Middle School defeated number one seed Ohio County Middle School 36-32 in the Green River Valley Conference seventh grade girls’ basketball tournament championship game on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Tournament host Grayson County gradually pulled away for the win.
The Lady Cougars clung to a 5-4 lead at the conclusion of the first quarter.
Grayson County and Ohio County were tied 13-13 at halftime.
Moving back out in front after the intermission period, Grayson County led 28-20 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
However, Ohio County battled back late.
Payton Bowman led Grayson County with a near-double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing nine rebounds for the Lady Cougars.
Behind Bowman, Ellie Bratcher scored eight points and pulled down seven rebounds for tournament champion Grayson County.
Following Bratcher, Addi Spainhoward (seven points), Breigh Jones (four points), Izzy Edens (two points) and Emma Jennings (two points) accounted for the rest of Grayson County’s individual scoring.
Emma Schrader paced Ohio County, scoring nine points for the Lady Eagles. Following Schrader in scoring for Ohio County, Celeste Jachimowicz netted eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.