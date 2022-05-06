Grayson County was held scoreless as visiting Whitesville Trinity prevailed 8-0 in a 12th District softball game on Tuesday, April 26.
Setting the tone early, Whitesville Trinity plated four runs in the top half of the first inning.
Whitesville Trinity outhit Grayson County 12-5 in the district matchup.
Allie Barnett claimed the win in the circle for the Lady Raiders. Barnett pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out two and walking one over seven innings.
Mallory Lindsey took the loss in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey pitched three innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out one.
Barnett, Abby Payne, Allie Graham and Macie Aguilar each managed to record multiple hits for the Lady Raiders. Payne led Whitesville Trinity at the plate, connecting for three hits in four at-bats. Moving runners around the bases, Barnett and Aguilar each collected two RBIs.
Madelynne Henning and Raigan Cave paced Grayson County at the plate, providing two hits apiece for the Lady Cougars. Chipping in offensively for Grayson County, Annslee Shartzer added one hit.
Defensively, each 12th District softball team committed two errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.