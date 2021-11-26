Visiting Grayson County split a pair of games at Edmonson County Middle School on Monday, Nov. 15.
Grayson County and Edmonson County are longtime girls’ middle school basketball rivals.
Edmonson County outlasted Grayson County 25-22 in the seventh grade girls’ basketball game.
Prevailing in the eighth grade girls’ basketball game, Grayson County leveled Edmonson County 42-12.
More on each girls’ middle school basketball game follows.
Eighth Grade — Grayson County 42, Edmonson County 12: Visiting Grayson County pulled away to defeat Edmonson County 42-12 in an eighth grade girls’ basketball game.
Starting strong, Grayson County doubled up Edmonson County 12-6 in the first quarter. Grayson County led 22-7 at halftime and continued to control the matchup after the intermission period.
The Cougars led 28-8 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
A total of 10 different players scored for Grayson County in the comfortable win.
Haley Miller paced Grayson County, scoring six points for the Cougars.
Following Miller in scoring for the Cougars, Lucy Tarrance, Lexi Logsdon, Addie Hodges and Breigh Jones each netted five points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County in the convincing victory were Ellie Bratcher (four points), Addi Spainhoward (four points), Tessa Cummings (four points), Payton Bowman (two points) and Jordyn Perkins (two points).
Seventh Grade — Edmonson County 25, Grayson County 22: Homestanding Edmonson County managed to outlast Grayson County 25-22 in a seventh grade girls’ basketball game.
Leighton Kinser scored a game-high seven points to lead Edmonson County to the win over Grayson County.
Ellie Bratcher and Breigh Jones led Grayson County, scoring six points apiece for the Cougars.
Pacing Grayson County inside, Bratcher pulled down nine rebounds.
Additional scorers for Grayson County in the setback included Emma Jennings (five points), Payton Bowman (three points) and Addi Spainhoward (two points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.