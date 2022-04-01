Grayson County was limited offensively as Hancock County pulled away to win 12-0 in five innings in a high school softball game on Friday, March 25.
Hancock County broke open a close game in the bottom half of the fourth inning, scoring six runs, and, after moving ahead, scored six more runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning to lead 12-0.
Hancock County pitcher Lily Roberts earned the win in the circle. Roberts pitched a shutout, recording 10 strikeouts.
Grayson County pitcher Josie Sims suffered the loss. Sims allowed 12 runs on nine hits over four innings, striking out one.
Hancock County outhit Grayson County 9-1 and committed only one error.
Brooke Toler collected two hits in four plate appearances to lead Hancock County’s offensive attack. Toler drove in one run.
Contributing at the plate for Hancock County, Kylie Westerfield and Ella House added one hit and two RBIs apiece.
Shelby Davis provided the Lady Cougars’ lone hit.
Defensively, Grayson County committed three errors in the setback.
The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Hancock County on Tuesday, May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.