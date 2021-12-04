Grayson County is scheduled to host John Hardin for its second home game in the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Longtime rivals, Grayson County and John Hardin met once during the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season. John Hardin pulled away to defeat Grayson County 70-42 in a hoops matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Grayson County is the reigning 12th District champion. Following a loss in the opening round of the 3rd Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2020-21 season 13-10.
John Hardin lost in the semifinals of the 2020-21 17th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament. Following the loss, John Hardin, a member of the 5th Region, ended the 2020-21 season 6-14.
Grayson County and John Hardin are scheduled to meet only once in the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season.
Both Grayson County and John Hardin opened preseason practice in mid-October.
Tip-off for the Grayson County-John Hardin girls’ basketball game is set for 7:30 p.m.
