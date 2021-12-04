Three members of the Grayson County High School football team have earned All-Area honors from ESPN Owensboro.
Grayson County seniors Chandler McCrady and Hunter Tomes have been named ESPN Owensboro All-Area Offense Honorable Mention selections.
McCrady led Grayson County on the ground during the 2021 high school football season, rushing 87 times for 520 yards and nine touchdowns.
Tomes paced Grayson County in receiving, reeling in 35 receptions for 509 yards and five touchdowns.
Grayson County sophomore Jeren VanMeter has been named an ESPN Owensboro All-Area Defense Honorable Mention selection.
Among the defensive leaders for the Cougars in the 2021 high school football season, VanMeter recorded 39 tackles, one tackle for a loss and three interceptions.
Grayson County competed in the KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs in November.
Following a loss to district rival Owensboro in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs, Grayson County concluded the 2021 high school football season 4-7.
