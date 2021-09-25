Familiar foes Grayson County and Warren East battled to a 0-0 tie in a girls’ high school soccer match Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Goalkeeper Allyssa Morgan led Grayson County, recording 27 saves.
Grayson County also had been held scoreless the night before but the result was quite different as visiting Meade County pulled away to win 15-0.
Meade County used a balanced offensive attack to shut out Grayson County in the district match. Mattie Clanton and Grace Mattingly recorded four goals each.
Longtime rivals, Grayson County and Meade County met for the first time this season. The teams are slated to compete in the 2021 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
The Lady Cougars bounced back Sept. 16 with a 6-2 win over Butler County.
