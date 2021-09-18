Daviess County is ranked first in the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association Region 3 Top 5 Poll, which was released last week.
Grayson County dropped out of the Top 5.
Apollo ranked second in the poll followed by Ohio County and Owensboro, tied for third, and Breckinridge County at No. 5.
Grayson County lost an opportunity to face off against Breckinridge on Sept. 7 because of COVID-related cancellation.
Grayson entered the 2021 high school season ranked second in Region 3. The Lady Cougars have a three-game test this weekend with contests scheduled Saturday against South Warren, Elizabethtown and West Jessamine.
Other games remaining in the regular season include Whitesville Trinity, Muhlenberg County, Butler County, Daviess County, Ohio County, Apollo, Allen County-Scottsville, Meade County and Hancock County leading up to the 12th District Volleyball Tournament in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.