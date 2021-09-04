Visiting Grayson County suffered a loss as Whitesville Trinity won 3-0 in a 12th District volleyball match Monday, Aug. 23.
Whitesville Trinity prevailed25-17, 25-17, 25-11 over the Cougars.
Cassidy Morris (15 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, 2 service aces), Josie Aull (1 kill, 25 assists, 9 digs), Hannah Nash (5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Kenzie McDowell (3 kills, 1 block, 2 digs), Abigail Payne (2 kills, 1 assist, 14 digs, 1 service ace), Taylor Pedley (2 assists, 12 digs, 4 service aces), Georgia Howard (2 kills, 13 digs, 2 service aces), Bailey Millay (8 digs) and Corli Mills (1 kill) contributed for Whitesville Trinity in the win.
Allie Dotson (6 kills, 9 digs), Hannah Penner (3 kills, 2 digs), Riley Penner (3 kills, 7 digs), Allison Masden (28 digs), Alyssa Findley (15 digs, 1 assist, 1 service ace), Grace Henderson (8 digs, 7 assists), Emily Butler (1 block, 3 assists, 6 digs), Abigail Ray (6 digs), Karla Childress (4 digs) and Raigan Cave (1 kill, 3 digs) contributed for Grayson County.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Whitesville Trinity for a 12th District volleyball match on Monday, Sept. 20.
Both Grayson County and Whitesville Trinity are slated to compete in the 12th District Volleyball Tournament in October.
Meade County 3, Grayson County 0Grayson County suffered a shutout loss to visiting Meade County in a high school volleyball match on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Meade County shut out the Cougars 3-0 in a non-district match between 3rd Region rivals, winning 25-19, 25-18, 25-13.
Riley Penner (7 kills, 1 block, 11 digs), Allie Dotson (5 kills, 1 block, 8 digs), Alyssa Findley (3 kills, 16 digs, 1 service ace), Allison Masden (21 digs), Emily Butler (16 assists, 8 digs), Hannah Penner (3 kills, 2 digs), Raigan Cave (3 kills, 1 dig), Elizabeth Lucas (3 digs) and Grace Henderson (2 assists, 1 dig) contributed for the Cougars in the setback.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Meade County for another volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 14.
— Grayson County News
