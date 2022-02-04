The Grayson County-Edmonson County boys’ basketball game scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28 was postponed due to inclement weather.
Following the postponement and a rescheduling of the game, Grayson County is slated to host Edmonson County for a 12th District boys’ basketball matchup on Monday, Feb. 7.
Grayson County entered the week with additional regular season games remaining versus Meade County, Butler County, Elizabethtown, Breckinridge County, Whitesville Trinity, Daviess County and Hancock County.
