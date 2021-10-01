The Grayson County girls’ soccer team takes a record of 2-11-1 into the 11th District Tournament in the coming week.
GCHS is hosting the girls’ postseason tournament. The Lady Cougars will play Breckinridge County at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Breckinridge carries a record of 7-8 including a 10-0 rout of Grayson County on Sept. 7 in Harned.
Meade County faces Butler County in the tournament’s opening game Monday at GCHS. The winners are scheduled to meet for the district championship at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
In its last action of the regular season, Grayson County fell short on Senior Night as visiting Franklin-Simpson prevailed 2-0 on Thursday, Sept. 23.
As part of Senior Night, Grayson County honored Emma Beck, Madison Clark, Mikayla Clemons, Ellie Evans, Destiny Frye and Malorie Zurmehly.
Madison Slate (one goal, one assist) and Kennedi Alexander (one goal, one assist) combined to lead Grayson County’s offensive effort in the girls’ high school soccer match.
Goalkeeper Jayden Spears paced Grayson County’s defensive effort, recording a shutout with three saves.
A Grayson County-Warren Central girls’ match scheduled last weekend in Leitchfield was canceled because of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.