The Grayson County-Hopkins County Central girls’ high school basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18 was canceled due to weather.
Following a break for Christmas, Grayson County is scheduled to compete in the Smokey Mountain Classic Tuesday, Dec. 28-Thursday, Dec. 30.
The 2022 portion of Grayson County’s schedule is slated to include games versus Owensboro, Apollo, McLean County, Daviess County, Butler County, Whitesville Trinity, Ohio County, LaRue County, Bullitt Central, Edmonson County, Breckinridge County, Meade County, McLean County, Muhlenberg County and Hancock County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.