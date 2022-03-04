Grayson County trounced Breckinridge and Ohio counties in its first track meet of the year this past Saturday, with both the boys and girls teams placing first.

Over 18 events, Grayson County’s boys scored a combined total of 90 points to Ohio County’s 40 and Breckinridge County’s 31.

On the girls’ side, Grayson County scored a total of 63 points over 16 events to Breckinridge County’s 42 and Ohio County’s 28.

Grayson County picked up wins in the following events:

Girls 4x800-meter relay — Chloee Darst, Phoebe Spears, Molly Geary, and Gracie Portman

Boys 110-meter hurdles — Devon Keller

Boys 100-meter dash — Luke Milliner

Boys 1,600-meter run — Peyton Nash

Boys 4x100-meter relay — Hayden Bradley, Kaylor Decker, Landon Stone, and Luke Milliner

Girls 400-meter dash — Molly Geary

Boys 300-meter hurdles — Devon Keller

Boys 800-meter run — Peyton Nash

Boys 200-meter dash — Luke Milliner

Boys 4x400-meter relay — Luke Milliner, Kaylor Decker, Ethan Hall, and Peyton Nash

Girls pole vault — Amelia Hayes

Boys pole vault — Zach Pierce

Girls high jump — Chloee Darst

Boys high jump — Devon Keller

Girls long jump — Kaylee Jessie

Girls triple jump — Kaylee Jessie

Girls discus throw — Raylee Shepherd

Boys discus throw — Layton Hawkins

Girls shot put — Raylee Shepherd

Boys shot put — Layton Hawkins.

