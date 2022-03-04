Grayson County trounced Breckinridge and Ohio counties in its first track meet of the year this past Saturday, with both the boys and girls teams placing first.
Over 18 events, Grayson County’s boys scored a combined total of 90 points to Ohio County’s 40 and Breckinridge County’s 31.
On the girls’ side, Grayson County scored a total of 63 points over 16 events to Breckinridge County’s 42 and Ohio County’s 28.
Grayson County picked up wins in the following events:
Girls 4x800-meter relay — Chloee Darst, Phoebe Spears, Molly Geary, and Gracie Portman
Boys 110-meter hurdles — Devon Keller
Boys 100-meter dash — Luke Milliner
Boys 1,600-meter run — Peyton Nash
Boys 4x100-meter relay — Hayden Bradley, Kaylor Decker, Landon Stone, and Luke Milliner
Girls 400-meter dash — Molly Geary
Boys 300-meter hurdles — Devon Keller
Boys 800-meter run — Peyton Nash
Boys 200-meter dash — Luke Milliner
Boys 4x400-meter relay — Luke Milliner, Kaylor Decker, Ethan Hall, and Peyton Nash
Girls pole vault — Amelia Hayes
Boys pole vault — Zach Pierce
Girls high jump — Chloee Darst
Boys high jump — Devon Keller
Girls long jump — Kaylee Jessie
Girls triple jump — Kaylee Jessie
Girls discus throw — Raylee Shepherd
Boys discus throw — Layton Hawkins
Girls shot put — Raylee Shepherd
Boys shot put — Layton Hawkins.
