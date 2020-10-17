The Grayson County High School girls cross country runners finished in second place and had their best overall performance at the 5K distance this past Saturday at the Thomas Nelson High School Cross Country Revolt.
Gracie Portman led the way in 10th place with a time of 21:51, Sydney Perkins was 13th at 22:17, Coray Milam was 18th at 22:29, Chloee Darst was 22nd at 22:37, Ellie Evans was 23 at 22:37, Chloe Wilder was 32nd at 23:13, and Sydney Lindsey was 103rd at 31:07.
On the boys’ side, Tanner Hayes finished 13th with a season best time of 17:50, Jackson Crume was 37th with a time of 19:07, Ryan Higdon was 72nd with a season best of 20:29, and Wyatt Clemons was 85th with a season best of 21:18. There was no team score for the boys.
