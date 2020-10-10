Grayson County Cross Country had an impressive showing in the Ryan Snellen Bruins Campus Rumble, held last Saturday at Central Hardin High School.
The Grayson County High School Boys Cross Country runners placed first overall in the rumble, with Peyton Nash placing second, Luke Gallagher placing seventh, and Joseph Beasley placing ninth. All three runners received medals.
Additionally, the Grayson County High School Girls Cross Country runners placed second overall, with Sydney Perkins placing fifth and Coray Milam placing 10th. Both runners received medals.
