Grayson County suffered a season-ending loss as Breckinridge County prevailed 6-0 in the semifinals of the 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament on Monday.
The loss eliminated district tournament host Grayson County from the girls’ high school soccer post-season.
Following the win, Breckinridge County advanced to the meet Meade County in the 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament title match.
Remaining dominant, Meade County captured another championship, pulling away to beat Breckinridge County 11-1 in the 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament title match on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Both Meade County and Breckinridge County advance to the 3rd Region Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
Grayson County exited the 2021 girls’ high school soccer season 2-12-1.
The Lady Cougars notched a pair of 11th District wins over Butler County during the regular season.
Grayson County suffered losses to Marion County, Owensboro, Hart County, Taylor County, Breckinridge County, McLean County, Washington County, Meade County, Franklin-Simpson and Warren Central prior to competing in the 11th District Girls’ Soccer Tournament.
Under the direction of head coach Bailey VanMeter, Grayson County will turn its attention to the 2022 girls’ high school soccer season.
