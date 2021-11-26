Grayson County pulled away to defeat visiting Ohio County 55-38 in an eighth grade girls’ basketball game on Thursday, Nov. 18.
Earlier in the evening, Ohio County defeated Grayson County 38-11 in a seventh grade girls’ basketball game.
More on each girls’ middle school basketball game follows.
Eighth Grade — Grayson County 55, Ohio County 38: Homestanding Grayson County overcame a slow start to pull away to defeat Ohio County 55-38 in an eighth grade girls’ basketball game.
Ohio County led 20-16 at halftime but faltered.
Battling back after the intermission period, Grayson County led 34-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Kennedi Green poured in a game-high 20 points to lead Grayson County to the win.
Accompanying Green in double figures in scoring for the Cougars, Haley Miller netted 12 points.
Narrowly missing double figures in scoring for Grayson County and producing inside, Gracie Escue delivered nine points in addition to six rebounds.
The additional scorers for Grayson County included Lexi Logsdon (six points), Breigh Jones (six points) and Lucy Tarrance (two points), who pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Celeste Jachimowicz paced Ohio County, scoring 13 points.
Seventh Grade — Ohio County 38, Grayson County 11: Grayson County fell behind early and couldn’t battle back as visiting Ohio County pulled away to win 38-11 in a seventh grade girls’ basketball game.
Ohio County set the tone early, opening the game on a 7-0 run. Hot-shooting Ohio County outscored Grayson County 9-2 in the first quarter.
The Eagles led 23-5 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half, controlling the matchup after the intermission period.
Celeste Jachimowicz scored a game-high 19 points to lead Ohio County to the win.
Payton Bowman (four points), Breigh Jones (four points) and Ellie Bratcher (three points) accounted for Grayson County’s scoring in the setback.
