Grayson County Track & Field swept the second annual Arland Benningfield Classic, held at Grayson County High School on Monday.
Both the men’s and women’s Grayson County Track & Field teams defeated Breckinridge County and Central Hardin at the event.
“We were honored to have Coach Benningfield in attendance,” said current Coach Matt Hayes of the man for whom Monday’s event was named.
The Grayson County men’s team concluded the 18 events in which it competed with a score of 96 to Central Hardin’s 57 and Breckinridge County’s 18.
The Grayson County women’s team concluded the 17 events in which it competed with a score of 71 to Breckinridge County’s 51 and Central Hardin’s 33.
Grayson County’s event victories included the Boys 4x800 Meter Relay; Girls 4x200 Meter Relay; Boys 4x200 Meter Relay; Girls 100 Meter Hurdles (Presley Jackson); Boys 110 Meter Hurdles (Devon Keller); Girls 1600 Meter Run (Gracie Portman); Boys 1600 Meter Run (Peyton Nash); Girls 4x100 Meter Relay; Girls 300 Meter Hurdles (Presley Jackson); Boys 300 Meter Hurdles (Dylan Gibson); Girls 800 Meter Run (Molly Geary); Boys 800 Meter Run (Luke Cann); Boys 3,200 Meter Run (Peyton Nash); Girls 4x400 Meter Relay; Boys 4x400 Meter Relay; Girls Pole Vault (Amelia Hayes); Boys Pole Vault (Paul Overton); Girls Triple Jump (Kaylee Jessie); Boys Discus Throw (Layton Hawkins); Girls Shot Put (Georgia Keown); and Boys Shot Put (Layton Hawkins).
