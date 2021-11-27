The Campbellsville University men’s cross country team, under the direction of head coach Corbin Harris, a Grayson County High School graduate, placed 28th in the NAIA National Championship on Friday, Nov. 19.
Sam Kiser concluded his cross country career for the Tigers strong, leading the team with a 68th place individual finish with a time of 26:24.5.
Shawn Little was the second man in for the Tigers, finishing the event over a minute later than Kiser, placing 200th with a time of 27:35.5.
Collin Sheffield finished third for the Campbellsville University men’s cross country team, placing 218th with a time of 27:44.7.
Dakota Brady completed his first season as a Campbellsville University runner at the championship, placing 230th with a time of 27:53.5.
Grayson County High School graduate Jarrett Crawford competed in his final college cross country race for the Tigers, placing 261st with a time of 28:17.4.
Lukas Smithson was close behind Crawford for Campbellsville, placing 286th with a time of 28:32.7.
Ian McAninch was the final runner in for the Campbellsville team. McAninch placed 314th, running a split time of 30:05.2.
