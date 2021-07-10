Grayson County High School graduate Matthew Haycraft has committed to Lindsey Wilson College.
Haycraft is poised to compete for the Lindsey Wilson College men’s soccer team after making a commitment to the Blue Raiders.
A standout student-athlete, Haycraft graduated early from Grayson County High School in December 2020.
Haycraft excelled for Grayson County throughout his high school career, scoring 39 goals and distributing 56 assists. The productive Haycraft helped to lead Grayson County to back-to-back 11th District boys’ soccer championships during his prep career.
Among the state’s top boys’ high school soccer plays, Haycraft is a forward.
Haycraft finished third in the state in assists in 2018.
Remaining among the state’s leaders in 2019, he finished 13th in assists among boys’ high school soccer players throughout Kentucky.
Lindsey Wilson College competes in the Mid-South Conference. The Blue Raiders, under the direction of head coach Ray Wells, compiled a 11-4-1 record in the 2020 men’s college soccer season. Among the nation’s top programs, Lindsey Wilson lost in the opening round of the 2020 NAIA Men’s Soccer Tournament, which was held in the spring.
Lindsey Wilson has won nine NAIA championships and 14 Mid-South Conference regular-season titles.
Other schools in the Mid-South Conference are Bethel, Campbellsville, Cumberland (Tenn.), Cumberlands (Ky.), Freed-Hardeman, Georgetown, Life, Martin Methodist, Pikeville, Shawnee State and Thomas More.
