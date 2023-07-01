Kentucky Wesleyan College sophomore distance runner Tanner Hayes delivered a personal best during the 2023 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
A Grayson County High School graduate, Hayes completed the 5,000 meters event in 16:31.54 at the G-MAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in May in Ashland, Ohio.
