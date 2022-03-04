Three members of the Grayson County girls’ basketball team have earned 12th District honors.
Grayson County senior Raigan Cave was named to the 12th District Girls’ Basketball All Academic Team signifying she has excelled in the classroom and on the court throughout the 2021-22 schoolyear.
Grayson County sophomore Sydney Perkins was named to the 12th District Girls’ Basketball All Season Team. Perkins led Grayson County in scoring during the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season, averaging 13.4 points per game.
In 24 games for the Lady Cougars, Perkins scored 321 points. Among the top long-range shooters in the state, she averaged 2.6 three-point field goals made per game.
Grayson County junior Aryssa Riggs was named to the 12th District Girls’ Basketball All Season Team and the 12th District Girls’ Basketball All Tournament Team.
Among the key players for Grayson County throughout the 2021-22 prep hoops campaign, Riggs averaged seven points per game and scored a season-high 17 points in Grayson County’s loss to Butler County during the 2021-22 12th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.