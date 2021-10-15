Todd Johnston has been named the head coach of the Grayson County High School girls’ basketball program.
Johnston retired as Grayson County Schools’ Director of District-Wide Programs following the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year. Before his position as director of district-wide programs, Johnston was a principal and coach at Grayson County High School.
Johnston’s coaching career includes a 12-year stint as Grayson County boys’ basketball head coach. As Grayson County boys’ basketball head coach, Johnston recorded 225 wins and won two region championships.
In addition to his time as a head coach in Leitchfield, Johnston guided the McLean County boys’ basketball program for two seasons.
Following the last two seasons, Ted Hill resigned from his position as Grayson County High School girls’ basketball head coach in June.
Hill became the head coach of the Grayson County girls’ basketball team prior to the 2019-20 hoops season. He guided the Grayson County girls on the hardwood for two seasons, compiling a 33-23 record. Hill coached Grayson County to the 2020-21 12th District girls’ basketball title.
At the time of Hill’s resignation, the Grayson County girls’ basketball team was due to be back on the court for summer workouts.
Grayson County competes with Butler County, Edmonson County and Whitesville Trinity in the 12th District.
The Lady Cougars are slated to tip off the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season at home versus Breckinridge County on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
