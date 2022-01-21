Shelbi Tyra and Travis Johnston were inducted into the Grayson County Hall of Fame last Friday, Jan. 14.
A five-year letter-winner and four-year starter at forward, Tyra was also a second team All-State selection by the Lexington Herald-Leader and third team All-State selection by the Courier Journal in 2010.
Tyra averaged 19.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.2 steals per game as a senior, and shot 52.4% from the field, 33.2% from the three-point arc, and 75.3% from the free throw line.
She was named the 2010 Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches Third Region Player of the Year and led Grayson County to the 12 district championship and the Third Region semifinals with a 23-9 record.
Tyra received honorable mention All-State recognition by the Courier-Journal in 2009, and led the team in scoring with 19.5 points and rebounding with 10.1 per contest.
She was a member of the 2009 Kentucky Junior All-State team, and helped Grayson County High School achieve a 26-5 record, as well as the district title.
Her accolades also include being a two-time Messenger-Inquirer All-Third Region honoree, and she captured all-district and all-region recognition three straight years.
Tyra was twice voted the Cougars’ Most Valuable Player. She posted a 93-29 record and four district titles in her career, and finished second in career scoring with 2,040 points in starting 113 of 122 games played.
She also played in the KABC East-West All-Star game and was invited to the Kentucky All-Star tryouts.
After her high school career, Tyra continued playing basketball for Kentucky Wesleyan College, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in K-5 Elementary and K-12 Special Education. She later received her Master’s Degree in Teacher Leadership at the University of Cumberland.
She is the daughter of Terry Tyra and Shelia Tyra, and the sister of Jordan Tyra, Jenna Glasscock, Tanner Tyra, and Nick Tyra.
While Johnston played basketball at Grayson County, he became the boys all-time leader in points (2,284), assists (645), steals (310), 3-point makes (199), free throw makes (535), and games played (145).
He became a five-time addition to the first team All 12th District, as well as a three-time addition to the first team All 3rd Region, and made the Kentucky Junior All-Star team.
Johnston was also a part of the third team All-State as a junior and second team All-State as a senior. He was named the Messenger-Inquirer 3rd Region Player of the Year twice (in 2009 and 2010), and led Grayson County to its first ever Elite 8 appearance in 2009.
Johnston continued his basketball career after he received a full ride to Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC). He played on KWC’s last team to reach the Sweet 16 in Division 2 in 2012, and completed his college degree in Physical Education and Health.
He is the husband of Kelsey Johnston and father of Tate, Sutton, and Teagan Johnston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.