Grayson County senior quarterback/safety Kaylor Decker has been tabbed a Class 5A, District 1 Player to Watch.
Decker was listed on the Class 5A, District 1 10 Players to Watch list in The Cats’ Pause 2021 Kentucky Football Yearbook.
As a junior during the 2020 high school football season, Decker led Grayson County through the air and ranked as the Cougars’ third-leading rusher. In 2020, Decker completed 35 of 65 passes for 394 yards and one touchdown. Delivering on the ground for Grayson County as a junior, Decker rushed 40 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns.
Looking to continue playing at the next level, Decker has drawn recruiting interest from multiple college football programs.
Owensboro senior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt has been named the Preseason Class 5A, District 1 Player of the Year.
Wimsatt, who has committed to Rutgers University, completed 145 of 235 passes for 2,070 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2020. He rushed 80 times for 408 yards and 408 yards and six touchdowns during the 2020 season.
Along with Decker, rivals Mason Grant (Graves County, WR/DB), Sahvon Hines (Owensboro, OL/DL), Michael Johnson (Breckinridge County, RB), Ethan Maddox (Ohio County, RB/LB), Clint McKee (Graves County. RB/DB), Taquan Robinson (Owensboro, RB/LB), Khalil Rogers (Owensboro, WR/DB), Jordan Tolle (Ohio County, WR/DB) and Kiyren Watkins (Breckinridge County, QB) earned spots on the Class 5A, District 1 Players to Watch list.
Decker and his teammates are preparing to open the 2021 high school football season at Edmonson County on Friday, Aug. 20.
