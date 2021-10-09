Sarah Kelley has been named the head coach of the Grayson County Middle School volleyball team.
Kelley started playing volleyball in third grade. She played volleyball throughout high school. Remaining active in the sport, Kelley has played in co-ed leagues.
Kelley has coached on multiple levels. She has spent time coaching club volleyball with multiple organizations. Kelley has been on coaching staffs for both BRAVO and UNION volleyball clubs.
The Grayson County Middle School volleyball program is scheduled to conduct tryouts later in the month. The schedule for the Grayson County Middle School volleyball team’s tryouts will be as follows: sixth grade — Oct. 16, 1-3 p.m.; seventh grade — Oct. 13, 6-7:30 p.m., Oct. 16, 3-4 p.m.; eighth grade — Oct. 15, 6-7:30 p.m., Oct. 16, 4-5 p.m.
