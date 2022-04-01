Grayson County beat Owensboro 9-6 in a high school softball game on Thursday, March 24.
Former 3rd Region frontrunner Grayson County notched its first win in the 2022 high school softball season.
Penny Reece posted her first win as Grayson County head coach.
Grayson County overcame a slow start to win.
Starting strong, Owensboro plated four runs in the top half of the first inning, but Grayson County battled back. Facing a three-run deficit, Grayson County scored two runs in the bottom half of the third inning.
Owensboro led 6-3 at the conclusion of the fourth inning but faltered, and Grayson County scored six runs in the fifth-sixth innings to move ahead 9-6.
Pitching out of a relief role, Grayson County pitcher Josie Sims picked up the win in the circle. Sims pitched three innings, giving up two hits while holding Owensboro scoreless.
Mallory Lindsey started the game in the circle for Grayson County. Lindsey surrendered six runs on five hits over four innings, striking out two.
Kirsten Tindle started the game in the circle for Owensboro and suffered the loss. Tindle pitched three innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three.
Grayson County launched one home run in the matchup. Shelby Davis homered for the Lady Cougars in the sixth inning.
Grayson County outhit Owensboro 13-7. Davis and Audrey Killion each recorded multiple hits for the Lady Cougars. Killion led Grayson County at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with two doubles. Davis provided three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs.
Tindle went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Owensboro’s offensive effort. Contributing at the plate for Owensboro, Ellington Embry doubled and drove in two runs.
Grayson County overcame four errors to claim the win.
