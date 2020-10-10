The Grayson County Lady Cougars hosted the McLean County Lady Cougars for their final game Tuesday night and managed a one-sided victory to break a five-game losing streak.
It was Coray Milam who led the night in goals with three and one assist. Ellie Evans followed with two goals. Gillian Johnston contributed with one goal and one assist, and Kelsey Sneed scored one goal.
Grayson’s goalkeeper Sierra Secora made five saves in addition to Allyssa Morgan’s two saves, while McLean goalkeeper Jayden Howard made nine saves.
The Grayson County Lady Cougars wrapped up the regular season with a 3-7 record.
