The Grayson County girls’ golf team competed in the Madison Central Invitational at Gibson Bay Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Sophia Elmore shot a 101 to lead Grayson County in the Madison Central-hosted girls’ high school golf tournament.
Following Elmore, Anna McKinney fired a 103.
Natalie Garrett and Maddy Henning each shot a 106.
In addition to her teammates, Bailie Duggins turned in a 112.
Henning and Duggins each shot a personal best for Grayson County.
