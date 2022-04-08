Claiming its second win in the 2022 high school softball season, Grayson County pulled away to defeat visiting Hart County 12-1 in five innings in a game Friday, April 1.
Grayson County plated multiple runs in each of its four plate appearances. Setting the tone early in the matchup versus Hart County, a longtime rival, Grayson County scored four runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Grayson County led 8-0 before Hart County scored one run in the top half of the fourth inning.
The Lady Cougars plated four runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning to move ahead 12-1.
Mallory Lindsey earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed one run on six hits while recording four strikeouts over five innings.
Madilyn Ward suffered the loss. The Hart County pitcher pitched one and one-third innings, allowing six runs on five hits and one walk.
Grayson County outhit Hart County 9-6. Madelynn Henning, Shelby Davis and Raigan Cave each recorded two hits for the Lady Cougars. Henning and Hannah Franklin, who added one hit, delivered four RBIs and three RBIs, respectively. Providing an extra-base hit for Grayson County, Cave doubled.
Grayson County turned in an error-free performance in the field.
Nevaeh Haskins provided two hits for visiting Hart County.
Defensively, Hart County committed three errors.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Hart County for another high school softball game on Thursday, April 28.
