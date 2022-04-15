Grayson County pulled away to defeat homestanding Nelson County 13-1 in five innings on Monday, April 4.
The Lady Cougars forced Nelson County to play from behind throughout the high school softball game. Setting the tone early, Grayson County plated four runs in the top half of the first inning.
The Lady Cougars outhit Nelson County 10-2 and committed only one error.
Mallory Lindsey earned the win in the circle for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey surrendered only one run on two hits over five innings, striking out two.
Aubrey Robbins took the loss in the circle for the Lady Cardinals. Robbins allowed 13 runs on 10 hits while recording four strikeouts over five innings.
Audrey Killion delivered two doubles for Grayson County in the win. Following Killion’s two-hit performance for the Lady Cougars, Shelby Davis, Annslee Shartzer, Madelynne Henning, Isabel Blanton, Hannah Franklin and Ella Gibson added one hit each. Franklin supplied three RBIs while Shartzer and Henning drove in two runs apiece.
Defensively, Nelson County committed five errors.
