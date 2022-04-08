Grayson County was limited offensively as visiting Butler County pulled away to win 10-0 in six innings in a 12th District softball game on Tuesday, March 29.
Breaking open a scoreless game, Butler County scored three runs in the top half of the third inning to take control of the district matchup.
Stretching its lead over the Lady Cougars, Butler County erupted for five runs in the top half of the fourth inning to move ahead 8-0.
Butler County added two runs in the top half of the sixth inning to lead 10-0.
Kaylee Dockery earned the win in the circle. Dockery pitched four innings, allowing five hits while recording four strikeouts during her latest appearance for the Bears.
Closing out the game in the circle for Butler County, Avery Gleason threw two innings in relief.
Mallory Lindsey suffered the pitching loss for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed 10 runs on 12 hits while recording two strikeouts over six innings.
Butler County doubled up Grayson County 12-6 in the hit column.
Carley Jones, Karrington Hunt, Parker Willoughby and Madison Clark each recorded multiple hits for the Lady Bears. Jones and Hunt delivered three hits apiece for Butler County in the district game. Hunt collected four RBIs while Jones and Clark drove in two runs apiece.
Thriving offensively and defensively, Butler County finished error-free in the field.
Hannah Franklin paced Grayson County at the plate, supplying two hits. Contributing offensively for Grayson County, Shelby Davis, Ella Gibson, Madelynne Henning and Raigan Cave added one hit apiece. Davis doubled for the Lady Cougars in the district game.
Defensively, Grayson County committed two errors.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Butler County for another district game on Tuesday, April 19.
