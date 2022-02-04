Grayson County was limited offensively as visiting Edmonson County pulled away to win 37-24 in a 12th District girls’ basketball game on Friday. Jan. 28.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 2-13 overall and 0-4 in the 12th District; while Edmonson County improved to 8-13 overall and 2-2 in the district after notching the win.
Grayson County was forced to play from behind throughout the matchup.
Starting strong, Edmonson County outscored Grayson County 18-3 in the first quarter. Edmonson County led 23-12 at halftime and remained in control during the second half.
The Lady Cats led 29-18 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Edmonson County shot 36.7% (11-of-30) from the field, 50% (five-of-10) from three-point range, and 58.8% (10-of-17) from the free throw line.
Paige Wolfe scored 12 points to lead Edmonson County to the win. Accompanying Wolfe in double figures for Edmonson County, Cariann Williams netted 11 points.
The additional scorers for Edmonson County included Hallie Cassady (eight points), Lily Jane Vincent (five points), Emma White (one point) and Annie Kiper (one point).
Williams and Cassady paced Edmonson County inside, claiming nine rebounds apiece for the Lady Cats.
Sydney Perkins scored 11 points to lead Grayson County. She was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Contributing offensively, Aryssa Riggs (six points), Sutten VanMeter (four points) and Raigan Cave (three points) provided Grayson County’s additional scoring in the 12th District matchup.
Both Grayson County and Edmonson County are scheduled to compete in the 12th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament in less than one month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.