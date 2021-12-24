Grayson County was held under 30 points as visiting Hart County pulled away to win 48-25 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The Lady Cougars fared well early but faltered. Hart County led 15-8 at the conclusion of the first quarter and remained out in front midway through the matchup, carrying a 30-13 lead into halftime.
Hart County won despite shooting only 27.1% (16-of-59) from the field. The Lady Raiders connected on three-of-21 three-point field goal attempts.
Hart County managed to shoot 76.5% (13-of-17) from the free throw line.
Controlling the backboards, Hart County outrebounded Grayson County 40-29.
Dea Bradley scored 17 points to lead Hart County to the win.
The additional scorers for Hart County in the victory included Kiley Adcock (eight points), Haley Sturgeon (seven points), Kenly Christian (seven points), Emma Smith (five points), Zoey Champlain (two points) and August Neal (two points).
Grayson County finished eight-of-40 (20%) from the field. The Lady Cougars connected on three of 12 shots from three-point range, shooting 25% beyond the arc.
Grayson County shot 66.7% (six-of-nine) from the free throw line in the setback.
Sydney Perkins (six points), Brooklyn Dennis (five points), Allie Jennings (four points), Raigan Cave (three points), Isabel Blanton (three points), Aryssa Riggs (two points) and Sutten VanMeter (two points) accounted for Grayson County’s scoring.
