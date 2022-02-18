Visiting Grayson County fell behind in the opening quarter and couldn’t battle back as McLean County pulled away to win 48-30 in a girls’ high school basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Moving ahead in the opening quarter, McLean County outscored Grayson County 12-4.
McLean County led 22-13 at halftime and outscored Grayson County 10-3 in the third quarter.
McLean County shot 32.7% (18-of-55) from the field and 72.7% (eight-of-11) from the free throw line.
Alyssa Burrough led McLean County to the win, scoring a game-high 17 points. Burrough was the only McLean County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Breanna Frailley (six points), Kashlynn Rice (six points), Amanda Ecton (five points), Laila Bell (four points), Natalie Patterson (four points), Maria Blades (three points) and Hanah Bolton (three points) joined Burrough in scoring for McLean County.
Frailley paced McLean County inside, pulling down 10 rebounds.
Sydney Perkins and Aryssa Riggs scored eight points apiece to lead Grayson County in the non-district matchup.
Kenedi Green (five points), Isabel Blanton (four points), Raigan Cave (two points), Brooklyn Dennis (two points) and Sutten VanMeter (one point) were the additional scorers for visiting Grayson County, which suffered its season loss to Third Region rival McLean County in the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season.
