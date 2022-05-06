North Bullitt outscored Grayson County 2-1 in the eighth inning to win 10-9 in a high school softball game on Friday, April 29.
Gabby Coy claimed the win in the circle for the Lady Eagles. Coy pitched two perfect innings while recording one strikeout.
Closing out the game for North Bullitt, Trinity Burton threw two and a third innings in relief.
Mallory Lindsey took the loss for the Lady Cougars. Lindsey allowed one run over two innings, striking out one.
Kasey Cross started the game in the circle for North Bullitt. Cross pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on four hits and striking out three.
Josie Sims started the game in the circle for Grayson County. Sims allowed eight runs on seven hits while registering five strikeouts over six innings.
Taylor Amburgey, Brooke Heimann, Madison Nunn and Hayley Bratcher each delivered two hits for the Lady Eagles. Bratcher homered and supplied four RBIs in North Bullitt’s victory.
Kayla Tubb, Ella Gibson and Shelby Davis each collected two hits for the Lady Cougars. Moving runners around the bases, Gibson and Davis each drove in two runs.
Defensively, Grayson County and North Bullitt combined to commit five errors.
