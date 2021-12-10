Grayson County was limited offensively as visiting Breckinridge County pulled away to win 65-25 in a girls’ high school basketball season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Breckinridge County set the tone early, outscoring Grayson County 11-6 in the opening quarter. The Lady Tigers led 28-12 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.
Breckinridge County led 50-20 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Isabel Grimes led Breckinridge County to the win, scoring a game-high 25 points for the Lady Tigers.
Joining Grimes in double figures in scoring for Breckinridge County, Sydney Tucker netted 19 points and Kayleigh Huffines contributed 10 points.
The additional scorers for Breckinridge County were Caroline Lucas (five points), Elizabeth Grimes (four points) and Lily Critchelow (two points).
Huffines led Breckinridge County in rebounding. Narrowly missing a double-double, Huffines claimed nine rebounds.
Grayson County finished 5-of-37 from the field. The Lady Cougars were 4-of-19 from 3-point range.
Grayson County managed to shoot 68.8% (11-of-16) from the free throw line.
Sidney Perkins scored 20 points to lead the Lady Cougars. Perkins was four of 12 from three-point range. She connected on eight of nine free throw attempts.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Aryssa Riggs and Briley Renfrow added three points and two points, respectively.
Renfrow paced Grayson County inside, hauling in seven rebounds.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Breckinridge County for another girls’ high school basketball game on Monday, Jan. 31.
