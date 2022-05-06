Grayson County remained in the loss column as Third Region rival Breckinridge County won 13-5 in a high school softball game on Saturday, April 30.
Kaylee Ball claimed the win in the circle for the Lady Tigers. Ball allowed five runs on eight hits while registering six strikeouts over seven innings.
Josie Sims started in the circle for the Lady Cougars and took the loss. Sims pitched three innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk.
In addition to Sims, Mallory Lindsey and Madi Schultz pitched for the Lady Cougars.
Ashlyn White and Darrian Flood recorded three hits apiece to lead Breckinridge County’s offensive attack. Aiding Breckinridge County at the plate, Morgan Tabor, Olivia Dennis, Raelyn Adkisson and Chloe Peterson provided two hits apiece.
White collected three RBIs while Hadley Boehman drove in two runs for the Lady Tigers.
Grayson County scored five runs on six hits in the loss. Shelby Davis paced Grayson County at the plate, connecting for two hits. Contributing at the plate for Grayson County in the loss, Hannah Franklin, Kayla Tubb, Annslee Shartzer and Allie Dotson added one hit apiece.
Shartzer doubled and drove in two runs for the Lady Cougars.
Davis and Madelynn Henning each drove in one run for Grayson County in the non-district matchup.
