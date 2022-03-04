Grayson County fell short as Butler County pulled away to win 48-36 in the semifinals of the 12th District Girls’ Basketball Tournament on Monday, Feb. 21.
The loss eliminated Grayson County from the girls’ high school basketball postseason while tournament host Butler County advanced to the 12th District title game against Edmonson County.
Starting strong, Butler County outscored Grayson County 9-3 in the first quarter, but Grayson County continued to push 12th District frontrunner.
Butler County clung to an 18-17 lead over Grayson County at halftime and maintained a one-point lead midway through the second half, leading 29-28 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Grayson County was forced to play from behind throughout the final period, but Butler County finished strong, starting the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to move ahead 38-28.
Gracie Cardwell scored 16 points to lead Butler County to the win. Accompanying Cardwell in double figures for the Lady Bears, Taylin Clark netted 11 points.
The additional scorers for Butler County included Taylor Leach (seven points), Jaelyn Taylor (six points), Jenna Phelps (five points) and Graci Leach (four points).
Grayson County shot 35.5% (11-of-31) from the field, 50% (six-of-12) from three-point range, and 66.7% (eight-of-12) from the free throw line.
Aryssa Riggs scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Lady Cougars. Riggs was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Narrowly missing double figures, Grayson County’s Sydney Pekins netted nine points, and, rounding out the Lady Cougars’ individual scoring, Raigan Cave and Allie Jennings added seven points and three points, respectively.
Grayson County exited the 2021-22 girls’ high school basketball season 3-22.
