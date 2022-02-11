Visiting Grayson County battled, but Butler County pulled away to win 54-38 in a 12th District girls’ basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 5.
Grayson County stumbled to 2-15 overall and 0-5 in the 12th District following the loss.
After claiming the win, Butler County improved to 19-2 overall and 5-0 in the 12th District.
Butler County and Grayson County were tied 9-9 at the conclusion of the first quarter, but Butler County moved ahead, outscoring Grayson County 9-5 in the second period to lead 18-14 at halftime.
The Lady Bears, under the direction of head coach Lexie Belcher, led 38-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Taylor Leach scored 14 points to lead Butler County to the district win. Accompanying Leach in double figures for the Lady Bears, Taylin Clark scored 11 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for Butler County, Jaelyn Taylor and Gracie Cardwell netted nine points apiece.
Rounding out Butler County’s individual scoring, Jenna Phelps and Graci Leach chipped in seven points and four points, respectively.
Grayson County shot 38.1% (16-of-42) from the field, 28.6% (four-of-14) from three-point range, and connected on two of five free throw attempts.
Sydney Perkins scored 16 points to lead Grayson County to the win.
Accompanying Perkins in double figures for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs netted 10 points.
Contributing offensively for the Lady Cougars, Allie Jennings (six points), Isabel Blanton (four points) and Sutten VanMeter (two points) provided Grayson County’s additional scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.