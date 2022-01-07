Grayson County was limited offensively as Greenwood pulled away to win 62-40 in the Smoky Mountain Classic on Thursday, Dec. 30.
Greenwood shot 45.3% (24-of-53) from the field. The Lady Gators shot 35.7% (five-of-14) from three-point range.
Greenwood shot 75% (nine-of-12) from the free throw line.
Leia Trinh scored a game-high 27 points to lead Greenwood to the victory. Delivering a double-double for Greenwood, Kayla Grant netted 19 points and reeled in a game-high 13 rebounds.
The additional scorers for Greenwood in the win were Avery Overmohle (seven points), Olivia Lovell (three points), Kiley Elzy (three points), Olivia Overmohle (two points) and Avery Martin (one point).
Grayson County shot 36.8% (14-of-38) from the field. The Lady Cougars were four-of-13 from three-point range, shooting 30.8% beyond the arc.
Grayson County shot 80% (eight-of-10) from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins scored a team-high 21 points to lead the Lady Cougars. Perkins hit four of 11 three-point field goal attempts.
Raigan Cave recorded a double-double for Grayson County, scoring 11 points and hauling down 10 rebounds.
Chipping in offensively, Gracie Escue (four points), Isabel Blanton (two points) and Sutten VanMeter (two points) accounted for the rest of Grayson County’s scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.