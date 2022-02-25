Grayson County started strong but faltered as visiting Hancock County pulled away to win 46-36 in a girls’ high school basketball regular season finale on Friday, Feb. 18.
Following the loss, Grayson County ended the 2021-22 regular season 3-23.
Grayson County led early, outscoring Hancock County 10-8 in the first quarter.
Remaining out in front midway throughout the matchup, Grayson County led 22-20 at halftime, but Hancock County answered after the intermission period, leading 35-29 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Hancock County shot 31% (13-of-42) from the field, connected on only three of 15 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 77.3% (17-of-22) from the free throw line.
Bailey Poole scored 18 points to lead Hancock County to the win. She was the only Hancock County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Narrowly missing double figures for Hancock County, Kendra Keown netted nine points. Finishing directly behind Keown in scoring for the Lady Hornets, Ella House delivered eight points.
Contributing offensively, Lily Roberts (six points), Alexis Gay (four points) and Emma Morris (one point) accounted for Hancock County’s additional scoring.
Grayson County shot 42.3% (11-of-26) from the field in the setback, 40% (six-of-15) from the free throw line, and 61.5% (eight-of-13) from the free throw line.
Sydney Perkins scored 16 points to lead the Lady Cougars. Recording a double-double for Grayson County, Raigan Cave scored 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
Contributing offensively for Grayson County, Aryssa Riggs and Allie Jennings added eight points and one point, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.