Grayson County dropped back-to-back games over the weekend, falling to host Mercy and Jeffersonville (Indiana) on Saturday, March 26.
Mercy 12, Grayson County 2 (6 innings): Visiting Grayson County was forced to play from behind as Mercy pulled away to win 12-2 in six innings on Saturday, March 26.
Mercy outhit Grayson County 10-5.
Emma Passanisi led Mercy in the circle, claiming the pitching win. Passanisi pitched three innings, allowing two runs on three hits while recording six strikeouts.
Maya Merrill threw three innings in relief for Mercy in the high school softball matchup.
Grayson County pitcher Mallory Lindsey suffered the loss. Lindsey surrendered seven runs on four hits over four and a third innings, recording five strikeouts.
Merrill, Maria McClellan and Kaden Dunlap each recorded two hits to pace Mercy offensively. Dunlap recorded five RBIs for the Jaguars.
Addy Bratcher, Shelby Davis, Ella Gibson, Annslee Shartzer and Kayla Tubb collected one hit apiece for the Lady Cougars.
Each team committed one error.
Jeffersonville 15, Grayson County 0 (5 innings): Grayson County was held scoreless as Jeffersonville pulled away to win 15-0 in five innings in a high school softball game at Mercy Academy on Saturday, March 26.
Jeffersonville pitcher Bailey Shafer recorded the shutout win. Shafer allowed only three hits and one walk, recording three strikeouts.
Grayson County pitcher Josie Sims absorbed the loss. Sims pitched three and a third innings, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out one and walking one.
Jeffersonville outhit Grayson County 11-3.
Shafer, Emma Borders, Hannah Hackworth and Abby Chandler recorded two hits apiece for Jeffersonville. Moving runners around the bases, Shafer, Hackworth and Chandler each drove in three runs.
Hannah Franklin, Annslee Shartzer and Kayla Tubb each collected one hit for Grayson County in the setback.
